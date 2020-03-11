Adidas launches smart insoles (VIDEO)

The Adidas GMR insoles benefit from Google’s Jacquard technology. — Picture courtesy of Adidas

NEW YORK, March 11 — Sporting goods manufacturer Adidas has teamed up with Google to develop a revolutionary insole that allows you to physically interact with the Fifa Mobile football game. The new GMR insoles, which are going on sale yesterday, March 10, 2020, retail for US$40 (RM169.78).

The insole, which benefits from Google’s Jacquard technology, is compatible with all types of boots. Once fitted, it allows Fifa mobile players to take up real-world football challenges in order to improve their team’s overall scores, using electronics that can for example measure the distance travelled by players, the speed at which they move and the power of their shots.

All of this is made possible by the advanced machine-learning algorithms in the wearable device, which are sensitive to the slightest foot movement.

By taking up occasional challenges or fulfilling long-term objectives, users can win points for their teams and players. In other words, the insoles are the latest in gaming accessories.

This is not the first product to ship with Google’s Jacquard technology. Levi’s has launched several jackets equipped with sleeve modules that interact with smartphones, enabling wearers to make or answer calls, take pictures remotely, listen to music on a speaker, and receive alerts etc.

They also make it possible to configure the outcome of certain gestures.

Let’s not forget that the goal of the Jacquard project is to transform any garment into an interactive tactile surface.

For its part, the Fifa Mobile football game can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store for iOS, and Google Play for Android. — AFP-Relaxnews