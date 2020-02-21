'Fortnite' launches Season 2, Chapter 2 with surprise Deadpool content (VIDEO)

‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2 Season 2 contains a range of secret agents and player choices. ― Picture courtesy of Epic Games via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 21 ― Two secret agencies, a new kind of island change, bananas in tuxedoes, and either/or Battle Pass rewards arrive in Fortnite.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 begin and end?

The second season of Fortnite Chapter 2 has begun, running from February 20 to April 30, 2020.

Tweaks to gameplay are themed around an emerging storyline about two warring secret agencies.

Access cards, AI henchmen, handheld holo-maps, and evidence of helicopter transport are some of the new changes discovered during Season 2's first few hours.

Players can sneak around in boxes, glide from the sky on rockets, and there's a luxury yacht, an island with a shark-shaped rock formation, and a (not very) clandestine lakeside HQ to investigate.

Customisation: Costume parts and styles, island's future

The new season introduces a two-team concept, in which rival groups of secret agents have been activated around the Fortnite island.

Battle Pass owners will find themselves unlocking character costumes for the Ghost or Shadow agency, but are expected to pick between the two.

Among the new agency-themed characters are Midas, who is a suave leader with a taste for gold, cat-headed muscleman Meowscles, hulking mask-wearer Brutus, explosive expert TNTina, and elite specialist Maya.

Maya also happens to be the first Fortnite avatar that's customisable in multiple ways, with mix and match hats, hairstyles, face camo and clothing.

Another new feature is an evolution of the game's Limited Time Events, here known as limited time missions, whose results can have a permanent impact on the shape of the current Fortnite island going forward.

Mystery Deadpool placement and a Free Guy connection

There's also ― for reasons as yet undisclosed ― a costume styled after comic book and movie character Deadpool.

How to get it? Battle Pass owners can obtain by opening a vent in the new Battle Pass situation room, accessing Deadpool's restroom hideout, and finding a list of objectives on a precariously perched computer.

While Fortnite has put on plenty of movie crossover events ― Birds of Prey, Batman, and The Avengers included ― the last Deadpool movie was Deadpool 2, released May 2018.

Though a third film is currently in development, it's not yet been dated.

However, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds does have Free Guy scheduled for July and, like Deadpool, it's being distributed by 20th Century Fox.

In it, he plays a video game character that has just become self-aware, and the movie's game world seems to have been partially inspired by Fortnite. Could this Deadpool cameo have something to do with Free Guy? ― AFP-Relaxnews