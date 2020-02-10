Huawei releases FreeBuds 3 ANC earphones in Red for Valentine’s Day

Huawei has announced its FreeBuds 3 Valentine Red Edition for the Malaysian market. — Picture courtesy of Huawei via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — In conjunction with Valentine’s Day, Huawei has announced its FreeBuds 3 Valentine Red Edition for the Malaysian market. It is going on sale on 14th February 2020 via Huawei’s online store.

The FreeBuds 3 is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chip that supports Bluetooth 5.1 as well as Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1. On a single charge, it is rated to provide up to 4 hours of playback and you can get a total of 20 hours with the bundled charging case. For extra convenience, the case supports wireless charging as well as wired charging via USB-C.

Its key highlight is its Active Noise Cancellation capabilities which Huawei promises to reduce noise by 15-decibel. For clearer voice calls, the FreeBuds 3 has “bone sensors” which enables it to reduce unwanted ambient noise.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 in Red is also priced at RM679. You can’t buy them just yet but based on the countdown timer, the earphones will go on sale at 10.08am on 14th February 2020.

The Huawei Online store is also having a bundle promotion, where you can get two FreeBuds 3 (1x Black + 1x White) plus two Huawei Band 4 (1x Black + 1x White) for RM1,358. This deal will be available at midnight tonight on 11th February 2020. — SoyaCincau