LudoNarraCon 2020 story-game festival announces April dates, streams, sales

LudoNarraCon opens story-based games to a global online audience. — Picture courtesy of Fellow Traveler

NEW YORK, Feb 8 —Three days of behind-the-scenes previews, cozy conversation and demo gameplay are headed to PC gaming platform Steam in April.

LudoNarraCon 2020, an open access digital festival about stories and games, is coming back for a second outing.

A 12-hour program of live panels will go live when LNC 2020 begins, then played back on a loop, taking the pressure off visitors and hosts alike.

Developers can then be found in live streams on their own game pages, showing how (and why) they made their games through another three to four hours of looped livestream video.

LNC 2019’s panels were on Favorite Stories, Storytelling in Games, Romance in Games, Procedural Generation and Storytelling, Writing for Short Games.

Some studios will also be offering playable demos over the course of LNC 2020.

Organizer and indie game publisher Fellow Traveller has already confirmed 22 titles for the event, some recently released (like archeology adventure Heaven’s Vault and gentle island soap opera Mutazione), others eagerly awaited (undersea exploration In Other Waters, airborne hospital mystery Wayward Strand, Singaporean sci-fi Chinatown Detective Agency).

Another ten or so are expected to feature when the event goes live.

LudoNarraCon 2020 builds on the experience of an inaugural 2019 event as well as Steam’s subsequent Game Awards tie-in in December, which provided Steam visitors with access to over a dozen temporary game demos.

Like the previous year’s LNC, 2020’s event will also have a story-rich game sale running alongside it, with over 50 games signed up for the promotion. — AFP-Relaxnews