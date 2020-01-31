Kioxia Corporation unveils device to support 5G-enabled applications

Kioxia Corporation has launched a new device to support the new 5G networks. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― Kioxia Corporation has developed a new device to fulfil ever-growing bit demands for emerging applications enabled by the new 5G networks, artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.

The new fifth-generation BiCS FLASH™ three-dimensional flash memory with a 112-layer vertically stacked structure can also be applied in traditional mobile devices as well as consumer and enterprise SSDs.

Kioxia, in a statement said the company planned to start shipping samples of the new device in the first quarter this year.

The new technology is able to reduce the cost per bit and increases the manufacturability of memory capacity per silicon wafer.

It can also improve interface speed by 50 per cent and offers higher programming performance and shorter read latency.

The device has a 512 gigabit (64 gigabytes) capacity with 3-bit-per-cell (triple-level cell, TLC) technology.

Jointly developed with Western Digital Corporation, the device will be manufactured at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi Plant and the newly-built Kitakami Plant in Japan. ― Bernama