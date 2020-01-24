WhatsApp to finally launch a dark theme for the platform

WhatsApp has introduced a dark mode to the mobile application in a recent beta version. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 24 — A report out this week suggests that a recent WhatsApp beta introduces dark mode to the application.

Over the past few years, an increasing number of social media platforms have introduced dark themes which users can activate during night-time use to reduce eye strain. At this point, the mobile applications for YouTube, Facebook Messenger, Twitter and Reddit all offer a dark mode. Oddly enough, there’s still a handful of highly popular platforms that don’t support such a theme like Facebook and WhatsApp, despite their sibling platform Instagram having one. WhatsApp, however, is expected to offer the setting in the very near future, according to WABetaInfo.

One of the most recent beta versions of WhatsApp, 2.20.13, introduces the coveted dark theme to the mobile application. To enable it, users with this beta version and more recent can go into the app’s settings, tap chat, and then select the theme beneath the Display category. Once this is turned on, all pages of the application will be presented in dark colours.

After launching this beta version earlier this week, a newer one was launched yesterday: 2.20.14. This update adds more information to the settings menu rather than new features.

There is no word when Dark Mode will officially roll out to the public version of the mobile application, but the end of the wait is near. — AFP-Relaxnews