The Mi 10 Pro 5G could be the fastest charging Xiaomi smartphone yet

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 ― We’re expecting to see the latest flagship from Xiaomi some time in February, and there are already a plethora of rumours surrounding the impending Mi 10 lineup. Now, a post has surfaced — and since been deleted — on Chinese social media site Weibo that reveals a few aspects of the Mi 10 to look forward too.

Based on the images of the purported Mi 10 Pro 5G, possibly the range-topping variant of the series, the phone looks similar to the Mi Note 10 from the rear. There also appears to be 4 cameras mounted on the back, along with a dual-LED flash that could offer different tones of light for different scenarios.

We also see the implementation of a USB-C port on the bottom of the phone, which could support 65W charging based on another image. This could mean that the Mi 10 Pro will support the fastest charging tech on a Xiaomi smartphone currently.

Meanwhile, we can also see a punch-hole cutout on the display, and just like the Mi Note 10, the display seems to be curved on the edges. That’s not the only similarity of the Mi Note 10, with the Mi 10 Pro also expected to feature a 108MP main shooter.

On the bottom of the device, there’s a standard SIM tray slot, a microphone, and an external speaker grille. It’s pretty standard stuff, and the pictures don’t reveal the internals of the Mi 10 Pro 5G.

Based on the picture of the retail packaging, we are going to see a 5G variant, although it isn’t clear if that will be made available in global markets just yet. But a significant upgrade on the Mi 10 over the Mi Note 10 will be the Snapdragon 865 powering the device, with Xiaomi already confirming this.

The 5G market is expected to accelerate in 2020, with reports suggesting that we’ll see 190 million 5G smartphones shipped in 2020 alone, which will amount up to 14 per cent of all smartphone shipments of the year. Depending on the price, the Mi 10 Pro 5G could be a serious contender. ― SoyaCincau