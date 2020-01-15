Windows 10 leads PC industry to historic year in sales

For the first time since 2011, the PC market experienced positive growth for an entire year. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 15 — According to the market research firms Gartner and IDC, 2019 marked the first year since 2011 that the PC market grew consistently for an entire year.

For the first time since 2011, Gartner and IDC have both stated that PC market growth grew consistently for an entire year; the former reported that the market grew 0.6 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018, and the latter reported a growth of 1.7 per cent.

To calculate these statistics, Gartner took into account the sales of desk-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (excluding Chromebooks and iPads), and IDC made its calculations based on desktop, notebook, and workstation sales. Global shipments measured in at approximately 70.6 million units and 71.8 million units, respectively.

Despite this difference in global sales numbers, each attributed this increase to businesses transitioning their hardware from Windows 7 — whose company support ends this month — to Windows 10.

Both firms reported that products by Lenovo, HP Inc, and Dell Technologies made up about 65 per cent of the total sales over 2019, followed then by Apple.

Considering that most commercial upgrades from Windows 7 to Windows 10 will be concluded by the end of the month, Gartner and IDC both predict global sales to steadily decline again over 2020.

However, the introduction of new products, like notebooks with folding displays, in the PC segment are expected support market growth. — AFP-Relaxnews