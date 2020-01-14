Apple challenges iPhone users to a 'Night Mode' contest

The new Night Mode on the 2019 iPhones offers stunning clarity and detail. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 ― It's time for another worldwide Shot on iPhone challenge and this time Apple wants to see how well you navigate its Night Mode feature.

Running until January 29, iPhone users can submit their photos online via Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge.

Five winning photos will then be chosen and featured in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com as well as Apple's Instagram account.

The Night Mode feature is, alas, only available on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models.

It allows for photos that are taken in lowlight with a clarity previously unseen on previous iPhones.

If you happen to have a new iPhone then there's absolutely no harm in giving it a shot.

Who knows, your photo might end up on billboards around the world as well as on Apple's official social media accounts.

Apple will also pay a licensing fee for the five winning photos. You can find more details here.