Lenovo has just announced its first 5G laptop, and it’s a convertible

The Yoga 5G is Lenovo’s first 5G laptop, and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx along with the X55 5G modem. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — At Computex earlier this year, Lenovo revealed that it was working on a 5G laptop along with Qualcomm — and at CES 2020, Lenovo showed off the finished product. The Yoga 5G is the company’s first 5G laptop, and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx along with the X55 5G modem.

The 2-in-1 laptop is the “first-ever PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform”, which isn’t really that big of a claim if you consider the scarcity of computers on Qualcomm’s platform right now. The Galaxy Book S, of course, was the first computer to be powered by Qualcomm’s chip, although it doesn’t feature 5G support. Meanwhile, there’s also the Microsoft Surface Pro X, which runs on a chip that is “based on” the SD8cx — a rather confusing concept, admittedly.

Lenovo is also promising up to 24 hours of battery life on the Yoga 5G, although it isn’t clear if this is including 5G usage. You get a 14″ Full HD IPS touch display with 400 nits of brightness, while there’s also 8GB of RAM and choices of 256GB or 512GB of storage. eSIM and Nano SIM options are supported, and there are two USB-C ports along with a headphone jack.

And in line with its positioning in the Yoga series, the Yoga 5G features a 360-degree hinge, while there’s also a fingerprint scanner and an IR camera for quick unlocks.

While pragmatists might steer away from Qualcomm-powered computers for now — understandable, given the infancy of the company’s computer chips — the Yoga 5G is one of the pioneers in the field of 5G laptops, and it will serve as a litmus test for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon™ 8cx 5G compute platform.

Available in Spring of 2020, the Lenovo Yoga 5G will have a starting price of US$1,499 (about RM6,130). To find out more, click here. For the latest updates on CES 2020, click here. — SoyaCincau