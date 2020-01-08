Tiny homes trend coming to ‘The Sims 4’

Get ready to swap expansive mansions for modest, compact constructions. — YouTube screenshot NEW YORK, Jan 8 — A new expansion releasing for console and computer game The Sims 4 adds in housing and decor styles inspired by the tiny house movement in a Tiny Living Stuff Pack, in which players can design, build and furnish properties intended for snug, cozy, small-scale lifestyles.





The Tiny Living Stuff Pack brings the ecological, economical tiny house movement to The Sims 4 from January 21, 2020 (on PC) and February 4 (on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One).

Selecting a Tiny Home Residential Lot set means players are given the challenge of squeezing all of a Sim’s essential furniture and goods into just 100 tiles’ worth of space.

That’s compared to the standard build mode in The Sims 4, allowing lot sizes of up to 4,096 tiles (64x64).

However, Sims living in these compact and cozy Tiny Home lots benefit from a number of advantageous perks: lower monthly bills, more opportunities for relationships to form and a renewed emphasis on yard space for gardening or leisure.

Rather than embracing the loft-style bed seen in many real-world tiny houses, The Sims 4 is instead bringing in the fold-down Murphy bed. Stored against walls in a vertical position, it can double up as bookshelf, stereo and television space.

Plus, as the expansion pack’s trailer makes clear, there’s plenty of opportunity for slapstick moments should Sims struggle to pull down or put away one of these space-saving contraptions.

The Tiny Living pack isn’t limited to low-profile homes either, as players can also spread out those 100 tiles over as many storeys as they can manage.

Of course, with this being The Sims 4, the pack also brings with it a selection of new objects, clothing and accessories. — AFP-Relaxnews



