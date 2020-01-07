TM first in the world to conduct 5G SA on both C-band & 700Mhz

A woman uses a smartphone as she walks pass a 5G logo during the launch of the 5G Showcase in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has successfully conducted a Standalone (SA) dedicated 5G Network mode test on both C-band and 700MHz simultaneously on a converged 5G core network.

This came on the heels of TM recording several number of firsts recently. The company has updated its Radio Access Network (RAN) nodes and devices to support 700MHz SA dedicated 5G network; deployed 700MHz 5G SA dedicated network; achieved 1.5Gbps (gigabit per second) for 5G speed tests conducted within its 5G use cases sites; and equipped Langkawi with 5G, making it the first Smart Tourism Island in the world.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin said the SA architecture brings new 5G capabilities such as ultra-low latency and advanced network-slicing functions, which will open up many new use cases especially for the enterprises.

“Coupled with 700MHz spectrum, this can ensure increased coverage nationwide, where many new 5G services can be further delivered; thus enabling greater reach to the population towards addressing the digital divide,” he said in a statement today.

He said the 700MHz spectrum would enable fast and wide 5G deployment, and together with the C-band spectrum, the network will be ready to take on the traffic of multiple network operators on top of enterprise verticals, in line with the company’s aim to become the nation’s 5G network infrastructure provider.

“These many firsts accomplished by TM in recent weeks are a testament of our commitment to accelerate the delivery of 5G services nationwide.

“This means that 5G can be delivered in the most efficient manner to benefit the rollout and the nation,” said Noor Kamarul.

TM is also participating in the 5G Demonstration Project (5GDP) currently undertaken by the Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission.

The company has already embarked on a total of 11 use cases in Langkawi and deployed the operations of an Integrated Operations Command Centre, also known as 5G Command Centre (5GCC).

For 5GDP in Langkawi, TM has deployed the highest number of 5G use cases among the participating telecommunication companies (telco), and all the 5G network and use cases sites can be monitored via the dashboard at the 5GCC 24/7 by TM’s expert, qualified technical team.

The telco giant said there were tremendous other benefits of 5G based on the 11 5G use cases it deployed, such as reduced latency; real time data and application; public safety and security; smarter and more efficient traffic, parking, vehicles, water monitoring and management systems; enhanced service quality; and enhanced retail and hospitality experience. — Bernama