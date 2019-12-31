LG announces new home appliance for indoor gardening

LG steps into the home gardening market with the announcement of its indoor vegetable cultivator. — Picture courtesy of LG

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 31 — With CES 2020 just around the corner, LG recently announced a refrigerator-like indoor gardening appliance that can water plants, moderate temperature and provide artificial sunshine.

LG is taking indoor gardening to the next level with its home gardening cultivator. The appliance resembles a fridge, but instead of simply providing cool, controlled temperatures in which to store food, it gives plants light and water, and can be monitored through a complimentary mobile application.

The unit mimics optimal outdoor growing conditions with temperature control, LED lights, forced air circulation and wick-based water management to help consumers who want to know “exactly what’s in their food and where it comes from,” and “anyone interested in pursuing a healthier, greener lifestyle” grow herbs and vegetables all year round, per LG.

Up to two dozen of LG’s available seed packages — each containing seeds, peat moss and fertilizer — can be moderated by the device. A non-circulating water system administers the appropriate amount of water to each packet while discouraging the growth of algae and the diffusion of odors. When the appliance launches, 20 different varieties of plants will be available, including various types of lettuces, basil and arugula.

The appliance will be unveiled in full and demonstrated at this year’s CES conference, which runs from January 7 to 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. Pricing and availability of the cultivator and accompanying seed packets have not yet been announced. — AFP-Relaxnews