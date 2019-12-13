Yoodo offering 2GB data and 60 minutes of calls for free

Yoodo's 2GB + 60 voice minutes will be added on the next billing cycle within the period of 12 December 2019 to 11 January 2020. — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — In conjunction with Malaysia’s 56 gold medal win at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, Yoodo is giving all of its users free 2GB of data and 60 minutes of voice calls. Although Malaysia didn’t achieve its target of 70 gold medals, the digital telco is offering the promo as a big thank you gesture to all of our national athletes.

According to Yoodo, the 2GB + 60 voice minutes will be added on the next billing cycle within the period of 12 December 2019 to 11 January 2020. This will be added automatically onto your existing plan with no extra steps required.

In case you missed it, Yoodo is offering 20GB of data for free if you’ve customised a plan with a minimum of 10GB of data. For those travelling overseas, they are now offering 50 per cent off for its Roam Like Home passes. This allows you to use your existing data overseas from as low as RM5/day. — SoyaCincau



