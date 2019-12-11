PlayStation N.America and EU opens community-wide Game of the Year awards poll

Headline exclusive 'Death Stranding mingles with indie hits like 'A Plague Tale' and 'Mutazione' at the PS Blog's annual awards. ― Picture courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 11 ― PlayStation is inviting its community of players to vote for their favourite games of the year in various categories, with Death Stranding, Days Gone, Control and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare among those most pre-selected by PlayStation Blog staff.

Visitors to the official North American and European PlayStation blogs are being invited to take part in a community vote to elect the year's best games across 17 categories from Best PS4 Game to Gaming Moment of the Year.

Participants can put forward their own choices ― each category group has space for a user-submitted string ― but pre-selected choices made by PlayStation Blog staff have Death Stranding as the Awards' leading contender, named 12 times overall.

A PlayStation 4 exclusive until its PC debut midway through 2020, Death Stranding was present in 10 categories, including by proxy through Kojima Productions in Best Studio, and three contenders for Best Performance thanks to the work of film and TV actors Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen and Tommie Earl Jenkins.

Post-apocalyptic biker scenario Days Gone (another PS4 exclusive) and paranormal security breach adventure Control were suggested as suitable award winners nine times each, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers eight times.

One of the PlayStation 4's most anticipated games, The Last of Us Part II, is noticeably absent from the Awards' Most Anticipated category by virtue of having won all the way back in 2016, when it was first announced.

Sony's PlayStation division is already well aware of the enthusiasm that awaits its proposed 2020 title, encouraging its award voters to devote mental space to considering the merits of another 13 upcoming releases instead.

The polls stay open until the night of Sunday, December 15.

PlayStation's Japanese Blog held a Game of the Year vote at the start of December. ― AFP-Relaxnews