Gmail now lets you add other emails as attachments

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― If you’ve used traditional email clients such as Outlook, attaching an email to another email is as easy as drag and drop. However, this hasn’t been possible natively on Gmail. But now Google is pushing a new Gmail update that will finally allow you to attach other emails easily.

The new email attachment feature is rolling out starting with G Suite users. Those on Rapid release domains will get it starting from December 9 while others on scheduled release domains will receive it later starting from January 6, 2020. It may take up to 15 days for the changes to be visible.

Gmail offers two ways to attach an email. The easiest option is to create a new email in a floating pop-up window and then drag your email from the email list into the new email window. You can even attach more than one email by selected multiple emails before you drag and drop.

If you want to attach the email as a reply to an existing thread in Gmail, there will be a pop-out compose window option that allows you to perform the same drag and drop action.

Alternatively, you can select the emails manually and then click on the three-dot menu and select “Forward as attachment”.

The feature is a long-awaited for power users and it can be very useful especially when you want to forward multiple email attachments at one go. We are currently using Google G Suite and it isn’t available in Malaysia just yet. We would probably get it by the end of this month. ― SoyaCincau