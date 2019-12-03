Lazada now offers compensation for late deliveries

According to Lazada Malaysia CEO, Leo Chow, the introduction of the guarantee is a reflection of their logistics capabilities in the Malaysian market where the majority of orders are fulfilled by their very own Lazada eLogistics Express. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Lazada claims to have the largest eCommerce logistics network in the region that’s capable of supporting over 50 million annual active users in South-east Asia. To provide shoppers with greater assurance, Lazada Malaysia is now offering guaranteed deliveries with automatic compensation within 24 hours.

This guaranteed delivery policy is only applicable on LazMall and for items that carry a red van icon that comes with either a tick or a 24h label. The standard guaranteed delivery promises to deliver your order by a certain date while 24-hour guarantee delivery indicates that your order will be delivered within the next day. The delivery guarantee is currently available for deliveries in the Klang Valley and they have plans to expand its footprint nationwide.

According to Lazada Malaysia CEO, Leo Chow, the introduction of the guarantee is a reflection of their logistics capabilities in the Malaysian market where the majority of orders are fulfilled by their very own Lazada eLogistics Express (LEX). He added that this is a showcase of their confidence in their logistics infrastructure in bringing premium shopping experiences to its discerning shoppers. In addition, LazMall also supports two other existing promises namely 100 per cent authentic and 15-Day Returns.

At the moment, LazMall has over 7,000 brands and authorised distributors on its platform with over hundreds of thousands of products available to customers across Southeast Asia. Most recently, the eCommerce platform had also improved its milk formula guarantee with a higher 300 per cent money-back policy.

At the time of writing, the red Guaranteed Delivery icons appear to be visible only on the Lazada app. Lazada didn’t officially specify the amount of compensation offered for late deliveries. When we checked through the various products on LazMall, it appears that Lazada is offering a flat RM5 for compensation for both Express and Standard Deliveries.

The compensation will be credited to your Lazada Wallet if the delivery is made after the promised date. According to the FAQ, the Lazada guaranteed delivery is not valid for orders with incorrect or incomplete delivery address, incomplete payment, reasons beyond Lazada’s control including acts of God, or if there’s nobody at the location at the time of the delivery.

Do note that your Lazada order may not be eligible for LazMall guarantee after checking out due to various reasons such as high volume of orders or having a combination of guaranteed and non-guaranteed items in the same order. You can view what items are covered by LazMall guarantee by checking the order details page. Lazada also highlights that only one compensation is applicable per order. This means you will be compensated once even if your order is split into two separate packages and both deliveries are delayed. — SoyaCincau