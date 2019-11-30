Twitter continues attempt to make conversations easier to follow with Reddit-inspired redesign (VIDEO)

Twitter continues work on improving the ease of following conversations on the platform. — AFP pic

Earlier this week, the reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong, notable for discovering what technological changes social media platforms are making before they’re publicly launched, reported that Twitter has updated the Conversation Tree in its continued quest to simplify following conversations on the platform.

Twitter continues working on Conversation Tree



now with the ability to focus a specific tweet, even from a permalink pic.twitter.com/CVadSqbFDP — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 26, 2019

This Reddit-type Conversation Tree, which connects replies to the original post or other comments in a web-like fashion, first made an appearance in Twttr, the company’s prototype application that launched back in March. The app was specifically launched to test out new conversation interface styles that would eventually make it to the official Twitter app.

Wong found that Twitter is now testing this conversation format and the ability of users to focus on a specific tweet in a conversation — even if viewing it from a permalink — on the main site.

Overall, the redesign turns Twitter conversations into organized discussions rather than a jumble of seemingly chaotic replies. Updates to the conversation format are expected to roll out in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews