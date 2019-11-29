Will the entire iPhone 12 range feature OLED screens?

Tim Cook will likely be on the front line yet again for the launch of the iPhone 12 in September 2020. ― Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 29 — Although it will not be out before the fall of 2020, Korean website ET News is already reporting on some of the alleged features of the future iPhone 12. The high-end Apple smartphone will reportedly no longer ship with an LCD screen, the entire future range will be exclusively equipped with OLED.

As it stands, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are respectively equipped with 5.8- and 6.5-inch OLED screens, while the iPhone 11 still ships with a 6.1-inch LCD.

Apple has reportedly decided to switch to an all-OLED range in 2020 with three new models equipped with screens of this type, which are thinner, more responsive, and have the advantage of offering a more contrasted image with much deeper blacks. OLED screens are also more flexible, which may encourage Apple to propose its first ever models with curved-edge displays.

The OLED screens will apparently be supplied by both Samsung and LG. This information confirms, in any case, that South Korea remains ahead of China in this field, although it could be that the American manufacturer’s choice is politically motivated.

According to ET News, the future iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max (these names are by no means confirmed) will respectively be equipped with 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens. And at least one of these models is set to be 5G-compatible. — AFP-Relaxnews