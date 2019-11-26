Honor reveals MagicBook laptops powered by AMD Ryzen

The Honor MagicBook will be coming to Malaysia very soon. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — At Honor’s V30 event, the Huawei sub-brand has introduced its latest MagicBook laptop lineup that’s powered by AMD Ryzen. The MagicBook will be coming to Malaysia very soon.

The MagicBook is available in 14″ and 15.6″ FullView Displays sizes that boast a screen-to-body ratio of 84 per cent and 87 per cent respectively. The screen pushes a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels in an aspect ratio of 16:9.

Both models can be configured with either a Ryzen 5 3500U or a Ryzen 7 3700U, with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and with a choice of either 256GB or 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. For graphics, the Ryzen 7 is paired with a Radeon RX Vega 10 while the Ryzen 5 gets a Radeon Vega 8 unit. In terms of performance, Honor claims that you can get an average of 79.7fps even after 30 minutes of playtime on League of Legends.

In terms of weight, the MagicBook 14″ tips the scale at 1.38kg while the 15″ variant weighs 1.53kg. According to Honor, the new MagicBook is smaller and lighter than its predecessors and they have also fitted a trackpad which is 11 per cent larger. Some of the additional features included a hidden pop-up webcam that’s placed in between the function keys and a power button that has an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Design-wise, it looks pretty solid and the cover comes with a prominent “HONOR” logo in blue and it also features a striking blue chamfer around the edges of the lid. Also included is Honor MagicLink for instant 2-way sharing between laptop and smartphone. Similar to Huawei, it also supports Dual-OS screen mirroring.

Powering the MagicBook 14″ is a 56Wh battery that is rated to last up to 9.5 hours of 1080p video playback or 10 hours for office productivity applications. The laptops are charged via USB-C and you can get 46 per cent charge in 30 minutes with its 65W charger. The same charger can be used to charge Honor V30 to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Oddly, the larger 15″ unit comes with a smaller 46Wh hour battery which means that the battery life will be shorter than the 14” version. Apart from the USB-C port, the MagicBook also gets 1x USB 2.0 (Type-A), 1x USB 3.0 (Type-A), a HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It isn’t clear if the MagicBook models will run on Windows 10 out of the box. Honor has confirmed that the MagicBook will be coming to Malaysia, although we aren’t sure which variant will be locally available. Pricing at launch is as follows:

MagicBook 14 (Windows, Ryzen 5, RAM 8GB, Storage 512GB) – CNY 3,899 (about RM2,309)

MagicBook 14 (Windows, Ryzen 7, RAM 8GB, Storage 512GB) – CNY 4,199 (about RM2,487)

MagicBook 15 (Windows, Ryzen 5, RAM 8GB, Storage 512GB) – CNY 3,899 (about RM2,309)

MagicBook 14 (Linux, Ryzen 5, RAM 8GB, Storage 512GB) – CNY 3,599 (about RM2,132)

MagicBook 14 (Linux, Ryzen 7, RAM 8GB, Storage 512GB) – CNY 3,899 (about RM2,309)

MagicBook 15 (Linux, Ryzen 5, RAM 8GB, Storage 256GB) – CNY 3,299 (about RM1,954)

MagicBook 15 (Linux, Ryzen 5, RAM 8GB, Storage 512GB) – CNY 3,599 (about Rm2,132) — SoyaCincau

