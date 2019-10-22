U Mobile, Huawei ink initial deal for 5G collaboration

U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck said the collaboration would include 5G live trials being conducted in Malaysia to ensure that maximum benefit might be reaped when the commercial rollout of 5G takes place in Malaysia. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 (Bernama) -- U Mobile Sdn Bhd has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Huawei Technologies Malaysia for 5G collaboration, in preparation for the telco’s 5G rollout next year when the regulatory perimeters have been defined.

In a joint statement, the companies said the LOI signing ceremony took place at the Huawei headquarters in Dongguan, China.

U Mobile chief executive offier (CEO) Wong Heang Tuck said the collaboration would include 5G live trials being conducted in Malaysia to ensure that maximum benefit might be reaped when the commercial rollout of 5G takes place in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Huawei Malaysia CEO Michael Yuan said it was privileged to work hand in hand with U Mobile to explore Huawei 5G technology leadership in Gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency and massive communications network in Malaysia.

“We are looking forward to growing together as the technology enabler and leader in 5G service innovation,” he added.