Microsoft has released keyboards featuring keys dedicated to Office and emojis

Microsoft’s Bluetooth Keyboard retails for US$49.99. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 15 — Microsoft has created two new keyboards with keys dedicated to Office and emojis, merging work and play.

Innovating in the PC peripheral sphere — let alone with keyboards — isn’t the most obvious exercise to carry out, but it’s possible, as demonstrated by Microsoft with two new models: one that is Bluetooth-connected and another wired traditionally, featuring two new function keys.

Just like the Start Menu-launching Windows key, the Office and emoji keys are shortcuts sure to save office workers precious time. Deftly pressing Office+W will launch Word (and so on for Excel, PowerPoint), while its neighbouring emoji key, located one space further right of the keyboard, pops up a menu with an array of icons, as with social networks.

Of course other keyboard manufacturers are not bound to take up the concept, unless they so desire, opening the door to the idea of a new standard.

Available exclusively in the US for the time being, the Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard and the Ergonomic Keyboard retail for US$49.99 and US$59.99 respectively. — AFP-Relaxnews