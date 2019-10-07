Can’t turn on your iPhone 6s and 6s Plus? Apple will repair it for free

The Apple iPhone 6s Plus — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — Apple has acknowledged an issue where certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus units may not be able to switch on due to a component failure. If you’re affected, you can get your iPhone repaired free of charge.

According to Apple, this issue affects a limited number of units that are manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019. To find out if your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus is affected, you can search for your serial number on Apple’s website. This service programme also covers Malaysian customers.

If your device is listed, you can send it to your nearest Apple authorised service provider and they will also verify if your unit is eligible under the program. Before sending it in, you are required to backup your iPhone to iTunes or iCloud.

For customers that have experienced the same issue and have paid to repair it, you can contact Apple for a refund. This iPhone 6s service programme does not extend the device’s standard warranty and it covers affected units for a period of two years after the first retail sale. — SoyaCincau