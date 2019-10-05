This week in game trailers: 'Death Stranding,' 'PUBG x Walking Dead, and more

A screengrab of ‘Death Stranding’, developed by Kojima Productions.

NEW YORK, Oct 5 — November’s highly anticipated Death Stranding delivers its most straightforward trailer yet, the imminent debut of TV’s Walking Dead Season 10 is accompanied by a PUBG Mobile crossover and a first trailer for the Saints & Sinners VR game, Apex Legends introduces its latest character, a quasi-Korean surveillance expert, and strange puzzle adventure Salad Fields offsets other games’ big studio sheen with a heavy dose of low-fi oddness.

Death Stranding



Presenting the previously cryptic Death Stranding as the story of Sam Bridges (played by Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead), a well-armored courier helping to reconnect a fractured society, though weather conditions and unnamed assailants would stop him from doing so. See? Not so hard to understand; but then there was no mention of those strange jars carrying prenatal babies, of rain that accelerates the passing of time, or some guy in a strange black skull mask who’s supposed to be your friend—or, at least, your boss. Available November 8 for PlayStation 4.

PUBG x Walking Dead



PUBG Mobile has played about with zombies before, thanks to a Resident Evil crossover, and here it’s the heroes of the post-apoc TV show that are being brought over via character makeovers as Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus again), Rick Grimes, Michonne, and the villainous Negan, plus a motorcycle, sword, and baseball bat themed after the show. The crossover runs October 1 and lasts until early 2020 and, not coincidentally, The Walking Dead Season 10 begins October 6.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners



The imminent arrival of Season 10 also explains the timing of this virtual reality game’s first trailer, teasing an experience set ten years after the initial outbreak and one that offers combat, scavenging, moral choices and a mystery-soaked storyline. Dated for January 23, 2020, platforms to be announced.

Apex Legends



Introducing the latest new character in battle royale title Apex Legends, elite hacker Crypto, by way of backstory and on-field abilities: surveillance drones, enemy spotting, and an EMP blast. The character was launched alongside the PS4, Xbox One and PC game’s Season 3 (October 1 - February 2), which also introduced a second map, World’s Edge, and a new Battle Pass.

Salad Fields



And now for something completely different: a block-pushing puzzle with plenty of Halloween weirdness—pumpkins, grotesque animals, furry boyfriends, and a talking water bottle. Available now in early access on PC. — AFP-Relaxnews