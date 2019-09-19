‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ aims for October 1 release (VIDEO)

‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ brings its own flavour of Battle Royale to iOS and Android. — Picture courtesy of Activision / Google Play

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 — The Call of Duty franchise is having another crack at the mobile market through Call of Duty: Mobile, a more straightforward adaptation of the annualised first-person shooter, due on both Android and iOS from October 1.

It brings classic multiplayer modes Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All over from the console and computer Call of Duty experience, with maps sourced from the Black Ops and Modern Warfare subseries.

Keeping in step with the zeitgeist, Call of Duty: Mobile also has a Battle Royale mode, enabling it to compete with Fortnite, PUBG and mobile-oriented variants like Knives Out, Rules of Survival and Free Fire.

Don’t expect single-player campaign spectacle here though — much like 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, this is all about multiplayer.

Activision partnered with PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games for Call of Duty: Mobile, which will be free-to-play with virtual currencies and a season pass system that encourage players to cough up real money in exchange for customization and enhanced gameplay. — AFP-Relaxnews