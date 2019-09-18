New Redmi K20 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ to launch on Sept 19

The Exclusive Edition Redmi K20 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 855+. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 ― It’s been barely four months since the Redmi K20 Pro was first launched in China, and the sub-brand from Xiaomi is set to announce an updated version of the affordable flagship smartphone. In a post on Weibo, Redmi revealed that the “Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition” will be launched on the 19th of September, while hinting at better specs under the hood.

The current Redmi K20 Pro (known as the Mi 9T Pro in global markets) already sports some pretty top-end specs, but Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has confirmed that the Exclusive Edition will feature a Snapdragon 855+; the new device could also be coming with a better cooling system and durability.

The Snapdragon 855+, essentially, will have a slightly higher clock speed than the Snapdragon 855 found in the Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro, while the GPU gets a 15 per cent performance boost as well. We’re also guessing that there might be a version with 12GB of RAM, since the current top model for the Redmi K20 Pro “only” has 8GB of RAM.

In addition to that, the Exclusive Edition seems likely to utilise the same 6.39” Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with the same triple-camera rear setup.

At the moment, there isn’t any news on whether we’ll see the Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition make its way to Malaysian shores, but the Mi 9T Pro was only just launched locally, so it does seem pretty unlikely. ― SoyaCincau