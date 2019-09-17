Vivo unveils the Nex 3 with 5G and waterfall display

Vivo announces the Nex 3 smartphone in Shanghai in an Instagram post.

SHANGHAI, Sept 17 — Vivo has announced its transition to 5G and notch-free displays with the reveal of the Nex 3, the company’s latest flagship, which features a triple rear camera set-up and pop-up front lens.

Vivo unveiled the Nex 3 at a launch event in Shanghai yesterday, demonstrating that it, too, is getting in on the 5G action.

The 5G mobile connectivity compatibility isn’t the phone’s only claim to fame, though; similarly to Samsung’s segment-leading smartphones like the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series, the Vivo Nex 3’s OLED display waterfalls over the left and right edges, effectively eliminating the side bezels. Unlike Samsung’s flagships, however, the new Vivo device stays true to the Nex segment design by integrating a pop-up camera which gives the device a screen-to-body ratio just 0.4 per cent shy of 100 per cent.

In fact, the display curves so much that there is no space remaining on the edges for physical buttons, so the company had to create digital ones on the metal frame that rely on haptic feedback, a system which Vivo refers to as Touch Sense.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor which is just a hair more advanced than the Snapdragon 855 powering the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series.

Catching up with other industry leaders, the Nex 3 5G has a triple rear camera set-up called the Lunar Ring consisting of wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses just like the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, and Galaxy Note 10. The pop-up front camera removes any need for a notch, a feature that other smartphone manufacturers — apart from Apple who appears to be using the cleft as a trademark — have been trying to eliminate for years.

Two versions of the device will be released, a 4G and 5G iteration, allowing Vivo to join Samsung, Huawei, and LG on the 5G bandwagon.

At the event, Vivo announced that the Nex 3 will start at ¥5,698 which equates to just over US$800 (RM3,364). Pre-orders for the device opened Monday in China. Though the company has not announced North American or European launch dates, Vivo has expressed interest in making the device available internationally. — AFP-Relaxnews