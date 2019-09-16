Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Porsche Design edition revealed

The Porsche Design variant appears to come with a leather-wrapped back. — Picture via @evleaks/SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The Huawei Mate 30 series will be announced this coming Thursday and this could be their first devices to launch globally without official Google apps and services. Ahead of the launch, we now get a clear look at the entire series which include the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30, Mate 30 Lite and possibly the Mate 30 RS.

These high-quality promo images came from serial leakster @evleaks and it confirms that both the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will get a circular camera bump with quad-cameras. It matches the leak we’ve seen last month and the top of the line Pro model will still get a rather wide notch that houses additional sensors for better face recognition.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

For the Pro model, it will still get a dual-curved design which appears to curve at a sharper angle like the current Galaxy Note 10+ The forehead and chin seem to be thinner now, which should provide a higher screen to body ratio. From the interface, it appears to be running on Android and the indicators on the top left corner are showing 5G and 4G signal bars.

Huawei Mate 30

For the Mate 30, the device gets a flat display without any curved edges while the notch is significantly smaller as well. The notch is still wider than the Mate 20 and P30 as houses what looks like two front-facing cameras.

The back of the device also features a circular camera bump with four cameras but it doesn’t come with a red power button like the more expensive Pro model.

Porsche Design edition Mate 30

If you’re looking for something more premium, there’s the Porsche Design variant that appears to come with a leather-wrapped back. Instead of going for a circular camera bump, the Porsche edition also gets a quad-camera setup that’s placed on a vertical black panel. Unlike last year’s model, the black panel doesn’t go all the way to the top or bottom end of the device but it still comes in either Red or Black.

The current model is called the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS and we are guessing that new device could be introduced as the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS.

Huawei Mate 30 Lite is a mid-range device with a Kirin 810 processor and a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera setup. — Picture via @evleaks/SoyaCincau

Huawei Mate 30 Lite

The most affordable of the lot is the Huawei Mate 30 Lite as pictured here. Interestingly, it still retains the “Mate 20”-ish cube camera bump and the device was first seen through China’s TENAA certification. In terms of specs, it is a mid-range device with a Kirin 810 processor and a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera setup.

Overall, we can expect at least four new smartphones to be unveiled at the upcoming Huawei event in Munich. However, there’s still no sightings of a successor to the Mate 20 X. The 7.2″ device was unveiled at last year’s Mate 20 event and it was presented as a Nintendo Switch “Contender”. On top of that, the 20 X has also the ability to support an M-Pen stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. — SoyaCincau