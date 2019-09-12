Honor 20 Pro is getting a new colour option in Malaysia very soon

Honor 20 Pro Icelandic Frost edition which was revealed at IFA 2019 is coming to our shores very soon. — Picture courtesy of Honor via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The Honor 20 Pro which is currently available in Phantom Black and Phantom Blue is soon getting a new colour option in Malaysia.

If you’re looking for a lighter shade of colour, the Icelandic Frost edition which was revealed at IFA 2019 is coming to our shores very soon.

According to Honor, the Icelandic Frost colour is inspired by the magnificence of Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon in Iceland. It also gets a dynamic holographic design like the current models.

Honor Malaysia says the new edition device is coming very soon but they have yet to provide any specific availability details.

In terms of specs, it is believed to be unchanged from the current variant. The Honor 20 Pro has a 6.26″ Full HD+ punch-hole display and it runs on a Kirin 980 processor.

For Malaysia, the device comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage which isn’t expandable.

In the imaging department, it has a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP f/1.4 main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and a 2MP macro shooter.

It also gets OIS for both main and telephoto camera. Powering the device is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W SuperCharge charging via USB-C. At the moment, the device is officially priced at RM2,299. — SoyaCincau