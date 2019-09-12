‘Death Stranding’ showcases cinematic trailer, gameplay, poster imagery at Tokyo Game Show (VIDEO)

Game director Hideo Kojima revealed a new ‘Death Stranding’ poster image, illustrated by Pablo Uchida, for TGS 2019. — Picture from Pablo Uchida/Kyle Cooper/Kojima Productions via AFP-Relaxnews

TOKYO, Sept 12 — A seven-minute trailer and 50 minutes’ worth of Death Stranding gameplay footage was debuted at the Tokyo Game Show ahead of a well-anticipated November 8 release on PlayStation 4.

The Death Stranding Briefing trailer introduced two leading characters to fans of the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, those being United Cities of America’s captured president-in-waiting, Amelie, and one of her colleagues at network connections company Bridges, the masked Die-Hardman.

The seven-minute video lends both detail and mystery to the world of Death Stranding, as envisioned by Hideo Kojima, the creator of iconic video game series Metal Gear Solid.

Accompanied by a rainbow motif, Amelie is both president of the Bridges organisation and daughter of the current President of the United Cities of America in Death Stranding.

Modelled on The Bionic Woman actress Lindsay Wagner, Amelie is voiced by Emily O’Brien of video games Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Apex Legends.

Die-Hardman is played by Tommie Earl Jenkins, of The CW network’s sci-fi Pandora (as well as children’s animated show Go Jetters).

Sam, an employee tasked with activating beacons, ferrying cargo, and reconnecting cities in a land enveloped by paranormal incidents, is played by Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead, Triple 9 and The Boondock Saints.

Other cast members of the high-profile video game include Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, and Margaret Qualley.

The TGS trailer deals with the question of why Reedus’s character, Sam, is being sent on a mission, and the nature of his relationship with Amelie, Die-Hardman, and the Bridges organisation.

Sony’s PlayStation division, which is Kojima Productions’ distribution partner for the PlayStation 4 exclusive, also had Kojima present nearly 50 minutes of gameplay from the November 8 release.

Kojima provided Japanese-language commentary and, subsequently, the English-language PlayStation Blog highlighted nine aspects of the gameplay slice.

Those included ways in which journey preparation, rest and recuperation, contact with other players, encounters with paranormal entities, and themes of social reconstruction come to impact on the Death Stranding experience.

Watch PlayStationJapan from PlayStationJapan on www.twitch.tv

Kojima Productions is to present a second gameplay session showcase on September 14, 4pm to 4.50pm local time from the 2019 Tokyo Game Show, and a voice actors’ panel on September 15 from 4pm to 4.50pm local time featuring the game’s Japanese-language voice cast. — AFP-Relaxnews