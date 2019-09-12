Apple’s iPhone 11 vs its closest competitors (VIDEO)

Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with triple rear camera set-ups. — Picture courtesy of Apple

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 — How exactly does Apple’s latest flagship measure up to the flagships from Samsung, Huawei, and Google?

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled its newest flagship collection, the iPhone 11 series. How does the company’s latest smartphone with the highest configuration — the iPhone 11 Pro Max — line up with those of other industry leaders?

Display

Though the iPhone 11 Pro Max dons the largest display of the new series measuring in at 6.5-inches (the same as last year’s iPhone XS Max), the size settles in the middle of other industry leaders’ flagships. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy S10+ are 6.8-inches and 6.4-inches, respectively, whereas Huawei’s P30 Pro display is nearly the same at 6.47-inches.

Processor

As expected, the 11 Pro Max is powered by the newest generation of Apple’s in-house processor, the A13 Bionic Chip, an SOC that’s comparable with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor used in Samsung’s flagships and the Kirin 980 Octa-core powering the Huawei P30 Pro.

Cameras

For the first time, Apple has integrated a triple-rear camera set-up into an iPhone — a feat already accomplished by the rest of the industry. In fact, the Galaxy Note+ and the P30 Pro (and the 5G version of the S10+) both have four cameras on the rear adding a depth camera to the wide angle, ultra-wide angle, and telephoto lenses. Nevertheless, this additional ultra-wide angle camera ramps up the iPhone’s photo and video capture functioning compared to the XS Max.

Introducing the new triple-camera system on iPhone 11 Pro. Pre-order on 9.13. Expand for more. pic.twitter.com/cPH86lZvcC — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2019

Battery

Apple is known to omit the battery capacity of all smartphone models; however, the company did state that the 11 Max Pro can last up to 5 hours longer than the XS Max (which is about 10 hours with constant usage). The Galaxy Note+ and P30 Pro have the largest battery capacities — 4200mAh — of the devices leading the market.

Connectivity

Unfortunately though 5G connectivity is starting to gain traction in the smartphone industry, iPhones aren’t expected to support it until at least 2020, maybe later. Samsung’s flagships are available in 5G compatible configurations, but Huawei is also lacking the feature.

Though Samsung’s and Huawei’s flagships launched this year, Google is expected to be launching the next Pixel series this fall which could spell trouble for Apple.

The 64GB version of the iPhone 11 Pro Max will set owners back US$1,099 (RM4,593.82) while the 512GB iteration has a price tag of US$1,449. — AFP-Relaxnews