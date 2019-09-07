Is the new Garmin Venu the Apple Watch alternative we’ve been waiting for? (VIDEO)

The Garmin Venu will be available soon for US$399.99. — Handout via AFP

PARIS, Sept 7 — With its OLED screen and complete health tracking capabilities, the Garmin Venu, unveiled at the Berlin IFA, might just be the watch best poised to take on the Apple Watch.

Garmin is introducing its new Venu line, proposing several models which will soon be available at prices reaching into the US$399 (RM1,600) range. The connected watch will offer incoming calls, SMS and social networking notifications, among others. It is highly customisable with several thousand watch faces and widgets that can be downloaded for free from the Garmin online store. Its onboard storage also allows users to download over 500 songs for offline enjoyment.

The American manufacturer will also be offering a complete suite of health functionalities, including heart rate alerts, stress level and menstrual cycle tracking, as well sleep analysis. Its Body Battery also allows users to save their physical energy throughout the day.

The Garmin Venu also offers over 40 tailormade workouts across all types of physical activity, from strength training to cardio, yoga, Pilates and more. The Venu’s other advantage over the Apple Watch is its battery life of 5 days in connected mode.

Garmin also used the event to launch its Vívoactive 4 and 4S GPS-enabled sports watches as well as the new generation of its Vívomove collection of smartwatches with mechanical arms and “Legacy Hero,” a limited-edition collaboration with Marvel. — AFP-Relaxnews