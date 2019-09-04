Black Shark 2 Pro Malaysia: Everything you need to know

The Black Shark 2 Pro comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 855+ processor. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The Black Shark 2 Pro has made its global debut right here in Malaysia. This is their latest flagship gaming smartphone that comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Pricing and availability

The Black Shark 2 Pro comes in two variants and below is the official Malaysian pricing:

8GB RAM + 128GB – RM2,499

12GB RAM + 256GB – RM2,999

The device was available on Shopee starting yesterday. It comes in Shadow Black and Iceberg Grey. You can also get it in Gulf Blue but stocks are expected to arrive at the end of September. Black Shark is also bundling a GamePad controller with the device.

As a special launch promo, Shopee is offering a limited-edition Black Shark 2 Pro Powerbank worth RM99 and a RM150 Cash voucher. This bundle worth RM249 is offered to the first 200 purchases only.

The device will also be sold through other sales channels and if you prefer to get it on contract, it will be available through Maxis.

Black Shark 2 Pro specs

Apart from having an updated rear panel design, the rest of the device looks similar to the current Black Shark 2. Upfront, it has a 6.39″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that has no notches or punch-holes. There’s no fancy ultra-high 90Hz refresh rate for the display but it has a 240Hz touch polling rate and a 34.7 ms input latency for quicker response.

In addition to a Snapdragon 855+ processor, the new device also gets up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and it also gets a faster UFS 3.0 storage that can be configured up to 256GB. For taking pictures, it gets a 48MP f/1.8 main and a secondary 12MP f/2.2 telephoto camera, while the front comes with a 20MP selfie shooter.

Powering the gaming smartphone is a 4,000mAh battery and it can support 27W fast charging via USB-C. Out of the box it runs on Android 9.0 Pie. If you prefer to get an import set, the Black Shark 2 Pro with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage is now going for RM2,288. — SoyaCincau