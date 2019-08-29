Apple launches programme allowing non-Apple repair shops to officially service iPhones

Apple launches the Independent Repair Provider Programme so more non-Apple stores can repair out-of-warrenty iPhones. — Picture courtesy of Apple via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 29 — Today, just months after Apple announced that Best Buy stores in the US can officially service out-of-warranty iPhones, the company launched a new programme that allows independent repair shops to do the same.

Today, Apple launched the Independent Repair Provider Programme which gives independent repair businesses the ability to service out-of-warranty iPhones with the same “genuine parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics” as Apple Authorised Service Providers.

This is especially helpful to those iPhone users who don’t live near an official Apple Store or have the competencies or supplies to repair the device themselves.

In June, Apple announced their partnership with Best Buy to offer the same service to customers at nearly 1,000 US locations. Now, companies can join the repair programme for free if they qualify — businesses are required to have an Apple-certified technician on site who can do the repairs. If approved, they can purchase official equipment and training from Apple at the same price set for AASPs.

For now, the programme is launching only in the US, but Apple has plans to extend it to other countries. — AFP-Relaxnews