Gamescom 2019: Six of Xbox’s biggest showcase trailers

‘Gears of War 4’ character Kait carries part of the storyline in ‘Gears 5’. ― Picture courtesy of Xbox Game Studio

COLOGNE, Aug 21 ― Popular, family-friendly Human: Fall Flat announced a new free level for Xbox One and PC (and other consoles) during the Gamescom 2019 Inside Xbox showcase in Cologne, an event which also hosted first viewings of two Gears 5 trailers, a star-studded NBA 2K20 career mode trailer that featured Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson, and others, plus a new look at survival horror Blair Witch and post-apocalyptic adventure Wasteland 3.

Human: Fall Flat

The multiplayer mayhem of silly, floppy physics adventure Human Fall Flat is expanding with a new level’s worth of puzzles and mechanics that are all about the power of steam. Announced during the Xbox showcase for Xbox One and PC; arriving tomorrow for PC, August 27 for Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Gears 5

With a fair chunk of pre-release promotion focused on new Arcade and Escape modes, the traditional Gears of War Horde mode is profiled here ahead of a September 10 release on Xbox One and PC, as part of Xbox Game Pass or separately. A second trailer focuses on Gears of War 4 character Kait and her search for her family.

NBA 2K20

The basketball game’s career mode this year features TV and film actors Elba (Luther), Dawson and Thomas Middlemitch (both Zombieland: Double Tap), Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters 1984), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), NBA star LeBron James, and LeBron’s friend and SpringHill Ent CEO Maverick Carter.

Blair Witch

Developed by the team behind the well-received Layers of Fear and Observer games, this is a new entry to the Blair Witch franchise universe following former police officer Ellis and his loyal dog, Bullet. Due August 30 on Xbox One and PC.

Wasteland 3

Venture into a snow-covered, post-apocalyptic Colorado and, in this trailer for the conversation and combat adventure, enter into a partnership with the so-called Patriach of Colorado. While Xbox Game Studios bought Wasteland 3 developer InXile in 2018, the game is still releasing across Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, Mac, and Linux. Expected between March and May 2020. ― AFP-Relaxnews