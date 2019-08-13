Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are getting ‘Night Mode’ for its selfie camera

With the latest EMUI update, you will see ‘Night Mode’ as an option when you switch to the front camera on the P30 and P30 Pro. ― SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 ― The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro offer incredible low-light shots with its AI-assisted night mode but the feature is only limited to its rear camera. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is introducing the same low light capability to its front cameras with its upcoming update. Hopefully, this puts it on par with the Google Pixel 3 which offers “Night Sight” for its front camera.

According to GizChina, the selfie Night Mode feature is currently being rolled out with its latest EMUI update (9.1.0.193). This is currently released in China and it might take weeks for it to trickle down to other markets. With this update, you will see “Night Mode” as an option when you switch to the front camera on the P30 and P30 Pro.

We reckon the selfie Night Mode will take a burst shot just like the rear camera, so you will need to keep your hands still for a couple of seconds. Realistically, don't expect the quality to be on par with the rear camera as the main 40MP main shooter has a larger 1/1.7" sensor and a wider aperture. If you want to check if the update is available on your device, you can go to Settings > System > Software Update > Check for updates.