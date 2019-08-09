What are the differences between Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and 10+?

People test new devices during the launch event of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn August 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 9 — At Samsung’s Unpacked event, the company revealed its latest flagship devices: The Galaxy Note 10 and, for the first time, a complementary Plus edition.

Samsung unveiled the newest generation of its flagship Note series on Wednesday. Unlike last year’s model which was available in one size, the company opted to launch the Galaxy Note 10 in two different sizes with two different configurations. So, what exactly are the differences between the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus?

Size and display

The standard Note 10 is just a sliver smaller than the previous generation, measuring in at 6.3 inches, and the Plus iteration dons the biggest screen out of all the recent flagship models at 6.8 inches. Both feature Dynamic AMOLED displays with a circular notch cutout housing the front camera; the Plus version’s display is a Quad HD+ with a 3040 x 1440 version, while the entry model has an FHD+ display with a 2280 x 1080 resolution.

Cameras

The Galaxy Note 10+ has all the same cameras as the regular 10 plus one extra: a DepthVision camera that gives the device more 3D and augmented reality features than the standard model.

Memory

The LTE version of the Note 10 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and the 5G model bumps the RAM up to 12GB. The Note 10+ is also available as either an LTE or 5G version, but each connectivity option comes with two memory configurations: 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage or 12GB of RAM with 512GB of internal storage.

Sim card

The LTE versions of both phones have dual SIM technology that supports two Nano SIM cards, but the 10+ can optionally swap one of the Nano SIM slots with a MicroSD one. The 5G Note 10 has only one Nano SIM slot, and the 5G Note 10 has one Nano SIM and Micro SD slot.

Battery

The Galaxy Note 10 is powered by a 3,500mAh battery and the 10+ uses a 4,300mAh — a battery with a capacity higher than the Galaxy S10+ flagship.

The entry Galaxy Note 10 starts at US$950 (RM3,976.23), and the Note 10+ starts at US$1,100. Both can be preordered starting Thursday and officially go on sale on August 23. — AFP-Relaxnews