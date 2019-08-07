Apple accompanies company card rollout with a how-to video series (VIDEO)

Apple CEO Tim Cook presenting the Apple Card. — AFP pic

CUPERTINO, Aug 7 — Yesterday Apple began rolling out its highly-anticipated Apple Card to randomly-selected users. To accompany the launch, the company published a collection of 10 instructional YouTube videos outlining processes like how to make a payment, check your spending, and find your card number.

Just like Tim Cook promised last month, Apple has begun rolling out the Apple Card to a select few ahead of the public launch. To aid users in the process of applying for the card, making purchases with it, and making payments for it, the company published a collection of 10 “how-to” YouTube videos exclusively outlining various card operations.

To apply (once the Apple Card rolls out to everyone), users can simply open the Wallet app on their iPhone — no matter the generation — tap on the “+” menu, select “Apple Card,” and then enter their information. In under a minute, users will receive a notification informing them whether they were approved or not. If approved, users can activate their card right on their iPhone and begin making purchases right away.

For in-store purchases, if Apple Pay or contactless payment are payment options, all users have to do is double tap their iPhone's side button to validate the purchase. For online purchases, users need to tap “Check out with Apple Pay,” press the side button twice, and validate the payment with Face ID.

The Wallet app gives users a slew of information about their Apple Card and spending as well as lets them make payments on the card in a matter of taps. Purchases can be categorised into weeks, months, or categories, so users can get some insight on their spending habits.

The Apple Card will roll out to the entire US later this month. — AFP-Relaxnews