5 laptops under 3 pounds for students on the go

For on-the-go high school and college students with sports gear, textbooks, and binders to lug around all at once, having a lightweight laptop is almost unnegotiable. — AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Aug 3 — Today, the lightest laptops on the market weigh under three pounds, offering busy people PC options that are lighter than most apple pies. Here’s a list of five choices students have for a laptop that won’t weigh down their backpacks.

Macbook Air

Weight: 2.75 lbs

Starting retail price: $1,099

If you’re an avid Apple user, the Macbook Air is the lightest option in the company’s laptop product lineup. Apple describes the model as the "perfectly portable, do-it-all notebook."

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

Weight: 2.76 lbs

Starting retail price: $899

For a portable, do-it-all laptop with a Windows operating system, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is a competitive option. In fact, this model s, when closed, thinner than the most recent MacBook Air.

HP Spectre x360

Weight: 2.92 lbs

Starting retail price: $999.99

The HP Spectre x360 is a notebook with a touchscreen display that can fold back into a tablet. With its complementary pen, this model is ideal for visual creators.

Dell XPS 13

Weight: 2.7 lbs

Starting retail price: $899.99

For a student looking for one of the lightest options currently on the market, the Dell XPS 13 may be a good fit. Priced at $899.99, this 2.7 lb laptop also won’t break the bank.

Razer Blade Stealth

Weight: 2.82 lbs

Starting retail price: $1,399.99

While the Razer Blade Stealth is the most expensive option on the list, it’s also the most powerful. If you’re a student who is also an avid gamer, this model is one of the highest performing laptops under three pounds. — AFP-Relaxnews