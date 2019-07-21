Vivo S1 on sale in Malaysia on July 27, pre-order now to get RM50 off

Early bird customers of the Vivo S1 can enjoy additional instant rebates or exclusive gifts worth up to RM149. — Image courtesy of SoyaCincau

PETALING JAYA, July 21 — The Vivo S1 is launching in Malaysia next week and if you want to secure your unit, the device is now available for pre-order starting today, July 20 until the July 26. For early bird customers, you can enjoy additional instant rebates or exclusive gifts worth up to RM149.

The Vivo S1 is officially priced at RM1,099, and it comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. According to Vivo, those that pre-order at Vivo stores can get a RM100 instant rebate when you pay RM50 (non-deposit) at the store. Pre-order customers will also get a Vshare K1-Bluetooth Speaker worth RM99 for free while stocks last.

If you prefer to get it online, the device is also available via Lazada, Shopee, Presto Mall and Vivo online store. Online pre-order customers can enjoy exclusive free gifts worth RM149.

The Vivo S1 comes with a 6.38” Full HD+ display and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor. The screen comes with a tiny notch that houses a 32MP AI assisted selfie camera.

At the rear, the device features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 16MP f/1.78 (Sony IMX499) main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. Powering the device is a large 4,500mAh battery that supports Vivo’s dual-engine fast charging via microUSB.

The official launch event is taking place on July 24 and the device will be available nationwide on July 27. — SoyaCincau