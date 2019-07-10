Sony apparently set to take a shot at a 5G folding-screen smartphone

Hoping to improve the prestige of its smartphones, Sony may bring out a folding-screen smartphone by the end of 2019. — AFP pic

TOKYO, July 10 — With the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X still not in stores after having been announced with fanfare at the beginning of this year, it appears that it’s now Sony’s turn to try for a folding-screen smartphone model.

The “Xperia F” could be out by the end of 2019, and its main characteristics have already been leaked.

German blogger Max J., famous for leaking information concerning Android devices, has indicated that the prototype currently under development at Sony has a flexible screen from LG and that its principal camera boasts a best-in-class 10x zoom capacity.

It’s also said to run on a Snapdragon 855 Soc processor and have a 5G X50 modem, both from Qualcomm.

In terms of both sales and product innovation, Sony seems to be falling behind the market’s Chinese and South Korean players.

The two first folding-screen smartphones — which were supposed to have hit the market for Spring 2019 — have been delayed.

Samsung suspended the release of its Fold indefinitely following technical problems discovered in the initial models released to journalists. Huawei pushed the release of its Mate X to September.

Sony is working on a competitor to the Galaxy Fold and Mate X.



The current prototypes feature:

3220mAh

SM7250 SoC

LG Display

Nautilus Design

10x Zoom Camera



The retail models may feature:

Snapdragon 855 Soc

Qualcomm X50 Modem — AFP-Relaxnews