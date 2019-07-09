You can now buy the Xiaomi CC9 in Malaysia

Xiaomi CC9’s base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is going for RM1,298 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at RM1,598. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 ­— If you want a new selfie smartphone, the Xiaomi CC9 is now available in Malaysia through retailer Mobile2Go. This is Xiaomi’s new youth-centric lineup that comes with all of your essential features and it even has a 32MP front camera.

The base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is going for RM1,298 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at RM1,598. Do note that these are import units from China and the CC9 isn’t officially offered for global markets just yet.

According to retailer Mobile2Go, these import devices will be covered by a 2-year in-house warranty. If you’re interested, stocks are currently available at their HQ branch at Taman Maluri, KL.

The CC9 looks a rehash of the Xiaomi Mi 9. It shares a similar 6.39″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it runs on a Snapdragon 710 processor and it also features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP depth camera.

Powering the device is a large 4,030mAh battery that charges via USB-C. Although it is a “Mi” branded device, it still has microSD card expansion, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and an infrared blaster. — SoyaCincau