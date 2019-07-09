Vivo to launch new smartphone series in Malaysia

Vivo says new device will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and it will have a different hardware spec from its China market. — Picture courtesy of Vivo via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Vivo Malaysia has dropped a new teaser which indicates a new Vivo S series is coming very soon. According to Vivo, the device will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and it will have a different hardware spec from its China market.

In their home market, Vivo had introduced the S1 and S1 Pro which are virtually the same as the Vivo V15 and V15 Pro. Both models come with a pop-up selfie camera, a triple-camera setup as well as a FullView display that has no notches.

In China, the Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.39″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs on a Snapdragon 675 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For imaging, it features a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and a triple-camera setup for the rear which consists of a 48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide-angle and a 5MP depth camera.

The device is powered by a 3,700mAh battery that charges via microUSB. There’a also a cheaper Vivo S1 model that comes with a larger 6.53″ Full HD+ IPS display that runs on a MediaTek P70 processor. It also carries a lower 25MP pop-up selfie camera and a slightly downgraded triple-camera setup that has a 12MP main camera.

The Vivo V15 Pro is currently priced at RM1,699 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and RM1,899 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the more affordable Vivo V15 is going for RM1,299 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Since the S1 Pro and S1 are essentially carbon copies of the V15 series, we wonder what else could Vivo do to set it apart? Perhaps a more powerful processor from the Snapdragon 700 family? It will be great if Vivo replaces the microUSB port for USB-C. We expect Vivo to drop more clues in the weeks to come. — SoyaCincau