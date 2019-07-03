Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are down in Malaysia, worldwide

It appears that Facebook is having another round of outages worldwide. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Can’t seem to load Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp properly? It isn’t your mobile network operator that’s acting up and it appears that Facebook is having another round of outages worldwide. This affects the loading of content including photos and videos.

At the moment, Instagram seems to be working fine, however, we noticed that new photos uploaded on Facebook are not showing at all on our mobile devices. This includes content that’s published via Facebook’s instant articles.

For WhatsApp, you can send images to your contacts, but the recipients will not be able to download them. We’ve asked members on the RKMD group and many have confirmed to have issues loading their social media apps.

At the time of writing, there’s a spike of complaints reported on downdetector.com for Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, from across multiple locations worldwide.

This is the fourth major outage that affected Facebook’s social media platforms since November 2018. The second incident was reported in March and they had another outage in April this year. Around the same time yesterday, Cloudflare had a network performance issue which brought down a large number of websites that utilise their service. — SoyaCincau