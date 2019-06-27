Xiaomi CEO reveals photos of its new CC9 smartphone for youths

Xiaomi’s CC9 comes with a fresh new box design with a prominent CC branding. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Xiaomi will be introducing a new lineup that’s going to be called the CC series. Ahead of its launch event that’s taking place next Tuesday, Xiaomi co-founder and CEO, Lei Jun has shared a bunch of photos of the youth-centric CC9 which also includes the retail box.

Unlike the current Mi series, the CC9 comes with a fresh new box design with a prominent CC branding. Xiaomi is expected to introduce several models under the CC lineup and the CC9 will be their “flagship” offering.

As shown above, the CC9 will be available in a pearl white version that’s similar to the current Huawei P30 and Galaxy S10 series.

The design of the vertical aligned camera bump makes it look like the Huawei P30 especially with the Xiaomi branding that’s printed on the bottom left corner. Since there’s no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the device still retains a normal power button, the CC9 is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

If you take a look at the bottom, you can find a single USB-C port and speaker grills. Unfortunately, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack on both the top and bottom side of the device.

The Xiaomi CC9 is also available in a striking blue variant that comes with a dynamic “S” reflective effect that kinda reminds us of the Realme 3 Pro. The CC9 also comes with a triple-camera setup that uses a 48MP image sensor for the main shooter.

According to Xiaomi, the CC9’s main camera provides great detail that you can still get a decent image when you crop in at 100per cent. For the front, the CC9 will come with a 32MP selfie shooter.

To differentiate the CC series from the usual Mi and Redmi lineup, the device is expected to get Meitu-powered beautification features built-in.