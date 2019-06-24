Huawei’s Kirin 810 processor is superior to the Snapdragon 730 according to Antutu

The Kirin 810 is a huge upgrade over its predecessor. — Picture courtesy of Huawei via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Huawei has finally introduced the Kirin 810 which succeeds its current mid-range Kirin 710 processor.

The new SoC was introduced on the latest Nova 5 and it appears to outperform Qualcomm’s latest mid-range processor, the Snapdragon 730.

The Kirin 810 is a huge upgrade over its predecessor. It is now based on a more efficient 7nm process (Kirin 710: 12nm) with 2x high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.27GHz and 6x efficiency ARM Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.88GHz.

According to Huawei, you can expect 20 per cent better power efficiency and 50per cent more transistor density compared to a typical 8nm based chip.

The Kirin 810 uses a Mali-G52 MP6 GPU and for the first time for its mid-range SoC, it even comes with a dedicated NPU that’s based on Da Vinci’s architecture.

The Nova 5 that runs on the new chip had scored 237,437 points on Antutu’s benchmark.

As a comparison, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 had scored 210,052 while the Kirin 710 unit had scored 140,009 points.

On average, the Kirin 810 had led by 13per cent across all test categories.

The Huawei Nova 5 was announced last week and it’s priced at 2,799CNY (about RM1,689) with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Huawei had also announced a higher-end Nova 5 Pro that runs on a Kirin 980 processor. You can learn more in our announcement post. — SoyaCincau