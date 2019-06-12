E3 2019: Pokemon Sword and Shield shows Dynamax, Pokeball Plus play, Pokedex restriction (VIDEO)

'Pokémon Sword and Shield' are set in a land based on the UK. — Picture by The Pokémon Company/Nintendo via AFP

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — Nintendo’s big, worldwide, end-of-year release for 2019, Pokémon Sword & Shield formed part of its video presentation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo as well as its live show floor schedule.

Highly anticipated since the Nintendo Switch was launched in 2017, the console’s big 2019 release is the latest pair of Pokémon games, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

Featuring as part of a pre-recorded Nintendo Direct presentation and then on the E3 show floor for attendees and online audiences, Pokémon Sword & Shield used the opportunity to better introduce one of the games’ most noticeable new features — giant Pokémon.

Under the right conditions, standard-sized Pokémon can be transformed into oversized, super-powerful Dynamax versions of themselves.

These Dynamax Pokémon were also central to a show floor demonstration.

During the Nintendo Direct’s Pokémon Sword & Shield segment, overlap with the Pokéball Plus accessory was also teased.

Pokémon data can be transferred to it, said Nintendo senior manager Shinya Takahashi, and could unlock a mystery perk when players do so and take specific Pokémon out for a stroll.

The Pokéball Plus already has compatibility with introductory Switch games “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu” and “Let’s Go, Eevee,” as well as mobile smash “Pokémon GO,” though can’t be used as a controller with “Sword & Shield,” as with the other two.

The Switch’s big end-of-year release, Nintendo used E3 2019 to show off a sizable amount of gameplay, while advising that this entry’s compendium of Pokémon would have some necessary limitations applied.

Those restrictions weren’t detailed, save for the explanation that the Sword & Shield Pokédex won’t be as full as all-encompassing editions to allow for increases in Pokémon complexity.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is to launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 15, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews