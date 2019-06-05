Tinder finally lets users select their sexual orientation on the app

A picture courtesy of Tinder introduces the option to select your sexual orientation on the platform. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 5 — Just in time for Pride Month, Tinder has introduced sexual orientation options to the platform so that users can both select their sexuality as well as how their matches are ordered.

Online dating service Tinder announced yesterday that it has partnered with GLAAD, an American company dedicated to promoting inclusive representation in media, to bring users the ability to select their sexual orientation on the platform.

While the company expanded the selection of genders that users can identify as back in 2016, the change didn’t allow people to see the orientation of their matches; this led to issues like lesbians being matched primarily to men.

As of yesterday, users can select up to three terms that they feel best describe their sexual orientation which can then be optionally displayed on their profiles.

Additionally, this update will let users decide in what order their matches are presented to them, including an option to display “people of the same orientation first.”

This new sexual orientation feature will be rolling out in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, India, Australia, and New Zealand throughout this month. — AFP-Relaxnews