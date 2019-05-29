Samsung’s Galaxy Fold delayed past June

Samsung's Galaxy Fold won't be shipping until July or later. — Picture courtesy of Samsung

SEOUL, May 29 — According to several Korean news outlets, including Yonhap News who spoke with industry insiders, the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold will be delayed past June, effectively passing the FTC’s May 31 deadline to ship the device.

Back in April, Samsung announced that the launch of the Galaxy Fold would be delayed for an undisclosed amount of time while the company revises the device design. Since this statement, no launch update has been issued by the company, resulting in the cancellation of Fold pre-orders by major product distributors like Best Buy.

According to the FTC, Samsung is required to ship the devices within 30 days of the original date otherwise pre-orders will be cancelled unless customers reaffirm the purchase. If the device is delayed until sometime after June, a large number of the pre-orders of this sold-out US$1,980 (RM8,314) smartphone will be lost.

Yonhap News previously reported how the company is making adjustments to address the major issues seen in early release review units of the Galaxy Fold, changes that are evidently taking longer than Samsung had expected.

The hinge is allegedly being revised so that dust and debris cannot find their way under the display via a gap created by the mechanism, and the protective display cover that looked convincingly like a removable film is being extended into the body.

As far as what has been reported, Samsung is simply delaying the Galaxy Fold, not cancelling it. In any case, we won’t be seeing it until July or later. — AFP-Relaxnews