Oppo Reno can be yours for free on Celcom contract (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The Oppo Reno is finally available in Malaysia and it stands out for having a wedge-shaped pop-up selfie module. If you’re interested to get it on contract, Celcom is offering the device from as low as RM0 with its postpaid plans.

The Oppo Reno that comes with 6GB RAM and 256GB of storage is officially priced at RM1,999. On the highest RM188/month Platinum Plus Plan, you can get it for free but do note that there’s an upfront payment of RM1,000 required during sign up which will be rebated back to you in your first bill.

Below are the bundled pricing for the Reno on contract:

Platinum Plus (RM188/month) — RM0 Platinum (RM148/month) — RM398 Gold Supreme (RM128/month) — RM538 Gold Plus (RM98/month) — RM698

All plans are tied with a 24-month contract and there’s an upfront payment for all plans which range between RM300 to RM1,000 depending on the plan you pick.

Celcom is also bundling a free smart battery casing worth RM199 while stocks last. The device is available in two colours — Ocean Green and Jet Black. If you’re interested, you can check out Celcom’s online store.

Oppo Reno

The Oppo Reno comes with a 6.4″ Panoramic OLED display that pushes a full HD+ resolution. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 710 processor and in Malaysia, it is available with 6GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

For taking pictures, the pop-up module houses a 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera while the rear gets a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera combo that supports Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and Artistic Portrait Mode.

Keeping the lights on is a 3,765mAh battery that charges via USB-C. It supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 and it also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you’re looking for something more powerful, Oppo has also introduced the Reno 10X Zoom Edition which retails for RM3,399. The device runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor and it comes with a triple-camera setup which supports 10X hybrid zoom via a periscope module. The 10X Zoom Edition will be available in mid-June 2019. You can learn more about that device here. — SoyaCincau